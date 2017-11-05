Music
Kanye West Makes A Surprise Appearance During Kid Cudi’s Chicago Show

2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Kanye West made a surprise appearance at Kid Cudi‘s concert in Chicago on Saturday (Nov. 4th) with his performance on stage since his hospitalization and cancelled tour last year.

Kanye came out to perform his hit “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” off his most recent album I Feel Like Pablo. As you can see, the crowd went absolutely wild wild rapping the track word for word.

The former collaborators, who once had a public spat that spilled over onto social media, hugged it out on social media to reinforce an end to their previous bad blood. This was also a treat for Kanye fans, who have been eager to see the hit maker back in action after taking a year off from touring, tweeting, and any major public appearances.
It’s refreshing to see Ye’ in good spirits and seemingly ready to get back to work.

photos