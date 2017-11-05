Kanye West Makes A Surprise Appearance During Kid Cudi’s Chicago Show

Global Grind

Kanye came out to perform his hit “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” off his most recent album I Feel Like Pablo. As you can see, the crowd went absolutely wild wild rapping the track word for word.

#PressPlay: #KidCudi brought out #KanyeWest during his set in #Chicago 👏🏾via: @kamcasey A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

The former collaborators, who once had a public spat that spilled over onto social media, hugged it out on social media to reinforce an end to their previous bad blood. This was also a treat for Kanye fans, who have been eager to see the hit maker back in action after taking a year off from touring, tweeting, and any major public appearances.

It’s refreshing to see Ye’ in good spirits and seemingly ready to get back to work.

