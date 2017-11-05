N.E.R.D Performs Their First Album In 7 Years At ComplexCon

N.E.R.D made a huge splash at ComplexCon over the weekend, building anticipation for their comeback album No_One Ever Really Dies. Fans expected a performance of best hits but got something so much better: an exclusive performance of the entire album.
“The album’s not coming out tomorrow,” group front man Pharrell announced to the crowd. “We’re giving it to you. It’s yours. You got it before everybody else.”
The 11-track project boasts guest features from the group’s respected friends in the game including Rihanna (featured on the latest single “Lemon”) Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, and Future. This is the group’s first release since their 2010 album Nothing.
See the full track list and performance highlights below:
1. “Deep Down Body Thirst”
2. “Lemon” f/ Rihanna
3. “Voilà” f/ Gucci Mane and Wale
4. “1000” f/ Future
5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” f/ Kendrick Lamar
6. “Kites” f/ Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.
7. “ESP”
8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”
9. “Rollinem 7’s” f/ André 3000
10. “Lifting You” f/ Ed Sheeran
11. “Secret Life of Tigers”
That wasn’t the only exclusive the group dropped at the 2-day expo. They also have a collaborative shoe dropping with Addidas that previewed exclusively at the show.