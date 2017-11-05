Music
Home > Uncategorized

N.E.R.D Performs Their First Album In 7 Years At ComplexCon

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment

@nerd

A post shared by ComplexCon (@complexcon) on

N.E.R.D made a huge splash at ComplexCon over the weekend, building anticipation for their comeback album No_One Ever Really Dies. Fans expected a performance of best hits but got something so much better: an exclusive performance of the entire album.

“The album’s not coming out tomorrow,” group front man Pharrell announced to the crowd. “We’re giving it to you. It’s yours. You got it before everybody else.”

They got to hear the whole new @nerd album🖖

A post shared by Scott Vener (@brokemogul) on

 

The 11-track project boasts guest features from the group’s respected friends in the game including Rihanna (featured on the latest single “Lemon”) Kendrick Lamar, Andre 3000, and FutureThis is the group’s first release since their 2010 album Nothing.

See the full track list and performance highlights below:

1. “Deep Down Body Thirst”

2. “Lemon” f/ Rihanna

3. “Voilà” f/ Gucci Mane and Wale

4. “1000” f/ Future

5. “Don’t Don’t Do It” f/ Kendrick Lamar

6. “Kites” f/ Kendrick Lamar and M.I.A.

7. “ESP”

8. “Lightning Fire Magic Prayer”

9. “Rollinem 7’s” f/ André 3000

10. “Lifting You” f/ Ed Sheeran

11. “Secret Life of Tigers”

via @soficedi

A post shared by Rap Radar (@rapradar) on

That wasn’t the only exclusive the group dropped at the 2-day expo. They also have a collaborative shoe dropping with Addidas that previewed exclusively at the show.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading N.E.R.D Performs Their First Album In 7 Years At ComplexCon

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 17 hours ago
11.05.17
Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th…
 18 hours ago
11.05.17
Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s…
 19 hours ago
11.05.17
Cardi B Checks Promoter Who Failed To Pay…
 19 hours ago
11.04.17
Hilarious Sketch From ’50 Central’ Exposes Superhero Racism
 19 hours ago
11.04.17
Fans At World Series Parade Use Teamwork To…
 23 hours ago
11.04.17
Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out To Defend Her Aaliyah…
 1 day ago
11.04.17
This Is Why You Shouldn’t Hate On Twitter’s…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Watch What Happens When Kris Jenner Goes To…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
LOL: Watching Shaq Try The #OneChipChallenge Will Have…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Watch This Video To Find Out If The…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
photos