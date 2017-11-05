Hilarious Sketch From ’50 Central’ Exposes Superhero Racism

Global Grind

50 Central has been going strong on BET for a few weeks and it’s already given us a few classic sketches.

Check out this hilarious video that imagines how the Spiderman story would be different if Peter Parker was the same color as Curtis Jackson.

Ayyooooo 50 a fool dawg 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/rq10NlkmPW — Dwight Mann (@DammmnCam) November 4, 2017

