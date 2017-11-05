Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s Outfit

Only she could make Timbs, sweats and a button up this funny.

Global Grind
5 reads
Leave a comment

Jess Hilarious

Source: Publicity / promo


Viral star Jess Hilarious didn’t let her homeboy slide when she caught him looking crazy outside.

“You got on an all-purpose outfit, boy you look dumb ass shit,” she said while showing her 2.2 million followers.

Watch below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s Outfit

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Deontay Wilder Thrills Social Media With A Knockout…
 5 hours ago
11.05.17
Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th…
 6 hours ago
11.05.17
Too Funny: Instagram Star Jess Hilarious Roasts Friend’s…
 7 hours ago
11.05.17
Cardi B Checks Promoter Who Failed To Pay…
 8 hours ago
11.04.17
Hilarious Sketch From ’50 Central’ Exposes Superhero Racism
 8 hours ago
11.04.17
Fans At World Series Parade Use Teamwork To…
 12 hours ago
11.04.17
Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation…
 19 hours ago
11.04.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out To Defend Her Aaliyah…
 20 hours ago
11.04.17
This Is Why You Shouldn’t Hate On Twitter’s…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Watch What Happens When Kris Jenner Goes To…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
LOL: Watching Shaq Try The #OneChipChallenge Will Have…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Watch This Video To Find Out If The…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
photos