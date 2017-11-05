Fans At World Series Parade Use Teamwork To Return Fallen Hat

Global Grind

Imagine dropping your hat almost a dozen stories in a parade of thousands of people.

Most would chalk it up as a loss. But Houston Astros fans didn’t hesitate to use the same teamwork that helped their team win the World Series to return a fellow fan’s cap.

Check out the surprisingly exhilarating video below.

Watching people return this dropped hat at the parade today was unreasonably thrilling pic.twitter.com/1ghfUJsItw — Josh Pherigo (@JoshPherigo) November 3, 2017

