Diddy Changes Name To ‘Brotherly Love’ For 48th Birthday

The man formerly known as Puff Daddy now wants to be known as “Brotherly Love,” or, “Love” for short.

In a Twitter video posted on his 48th birthday (November 4), Love informed his 13.3 million followers of the change.

I decided to change my name again! My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017

