Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation Of Her Iconic Looks

Global Grind
Beyoncé showed major love to Lil’ Kim this Halloween, from one “Queen B” to another.

We all saw Bey and her hubby Jay Z dressed as Kim and Notorious B.I.G over Halloween weekend, but what we didn’t know at the time was that Bey actually went all out this year to tribute the rapper by choosing five of her iconic looks to recreate.

On her  website, Beyonce briefly explained the inspiration of each outfit. The title of the slideshow states “HIP HOP WOULD NOT BE THE SAME WITHOUT OUR ORIGINAL QUEEN B.”

Lil’ Kim of course was overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for the tribute.

While showing love for Bey’s tribute, Kim took the time to debut her new single “Took Us A Break”, available now.

photos