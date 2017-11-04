Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mo’Nique Makes A Spirited Sermon Inspired Rickey Smiley’s Book Title [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mo’Nique was hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” She spent some time showering Juicy with praise after her song of the week. She also gave a sweet greeting to Gary With Da Tea, who she said reached out and offered support during a chaotic time for her.  Then, Mo’Nique turns Rickey Smiley‘s book title, “Stand By Your Truth: And Than Run For Your Life” into a spirited sermon, complete with tongues and Da Brat’s soulful hums in the background.

She talks about her stand-up show as a church service, and criticizes the church’s tendency to ask for money more than once during a service. Then, Mo’Nique and Da Brat perform a unique rendition of Stephanie Mills‘ “I Feel Good All Over,” complete with a hilarious verse from Brat. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Continue reading Mo'Nique Makes A Spirited Sermon Inspired Rickey Smiley's Book Title [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

photos