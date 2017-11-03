Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
6 reads
Leave a comment


After Tyrese‘s social media rant, comedian Michael Blackson took to social media to make an announcement on behalf of dark-skinned men like Akon, Gucci Mane, Wesley Snipes and more. Click on the audio player to hear more of his hilarious comments in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

North Texas Fibroids

Source: North Texas Fibroids

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Rickey Smiley On Empathizing With Tyrese’s Plight As A Black Father [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Was Tyrese Out Of Line For Trying To Contact His Daughter? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Tyrese’s Recent Outbursts Should Not Be Made Into A Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

12 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

Continue reading Michael Blackson Says Dark Skin Brothers Want To Trade Tyrese Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/28-11/03)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Lil’ Kim Is Left “Speechless” By Beyoncé’s Recreation…
 12 hours ago
11.04.17
Kim Kardashian Speaks Out To Defend Her Aaliyah…
 12 hours ago
11.04.17
This Is Why You Shouldn’t Hate On Twitter’s…
 1 day ago
11.03.17
Watch What Happens When Kris Jenner Goes To…
 1 day ago
11.03.17
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped…
 1 day ago
11.03.17
This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than…
 1 day ago
11.03.17
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not…
 1 day ago
11.03.17
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You…
 1 day ago
11.03.17
LOL: Watching Shaq Try The #OneChipChallenge Will Have…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Watch This Video To Find Out If The…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
SZA
Maroon 5 & Sza “What Lovers Do” on…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
La La Anthony, Cory Hardrict & Hill Harper…
 2 days ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 2 days ago
11.02.17
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 2 days ago
11.02.17
Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But…
 3 days ago
11.01.17
Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers…
 3 days ago
11.01.17
photos