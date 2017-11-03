Watch This Video To Find Out If The ‘Phubbing’ Trend Is Killing Your Relationship

1 reads Leave a comment
Everyday, there’s a new trendy term to describe things that people have been doing since the dawn of time.
The newest dictionary word for ignoring your significant other just so you can focus more on your phone or other any other mobile device is called “phubbing” — a combination of the words “phone” and “snubbing.” Everyone is guilty of phubbing at one point in their relationship (or being the one phubbed) — but is it hardcore to the point that your partner wants to hide your phone from you at times?
Check out the video below to determine if you or your partner have a phubbing problem:
