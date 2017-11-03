Entertainment News
LOL: Watching Shaq Try The #OneChipChallenge Will Have You In Tears

He wasn't ready.

The #OneChipChallenge has been burning tongues and watering eyes over the past couple weeks. Folks like Desus and Mero have tried Paqui’s Carolina Reaper chip which is described as the hottest chip in the world. You can watch Shaq try to keep a straight face while eating the chip below starting at the 0:54 mark. By the looks of it, he wasn’t ready for the heat.

