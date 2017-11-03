Entertainment News
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not There’s A Reboot In The Works

Is Mo-to-the, E-to-the coming back?

With shows like Insecure and Atlanta breaking barriers and changing the way we view Black television today, it’s hard not to reminisce about the legendary shows that paved the way for them to thrive.

Moesha is one of those series that shifted the culture, sparked conversation and represented Black youth unlike television has ever seen before. On Friday, the cast of the beloved series, which came to an end in 2001 after six seasons, reunited on The Real and dished on whether or not there’s a Moesha reboot in the making.

 


 

Less iconic shows have inched their ways back onto our TV screens, so it would be refreshing to have something so nostalgic and essential to the culture back on tv.

Hit the flip to see the cast get emotional about reuniting.

