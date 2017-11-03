This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than You

Global Grind

Fam lmaooo. This is hilarious. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/DuUbINMoPi — I’m A Buffalo Tender (@_ChefDon_) November 2, 2017

If you have wheels to cruise on this weekend, it’s nothing like having a tank full of gas and an infinite possibility of destinations. You have to keep your car looking right for that Saturday drive — or else, elderly women like the one below might one up you. Check it out:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: