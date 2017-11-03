Woah: College Student Gets Modeling Contract After Viral Instagram Post

Global Grind

A South Sudanese college student received a modeling contract after an Instagram photo showing her at Howard Homecoming went viral.

19-year-old Anok Yai went to Washington D.C. to party with friends but ended up leaving with her dream job.

The New Hampshire native, who attends Plymouth State University, blew up after being featured on @TheSunk‘s page.

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese

