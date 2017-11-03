Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Woah: College Student Gets Modeling Contract After Viral Instagram Post

19-year-old Anok Yai went to Washington D.C. to party with friends but ended up leaving with her dream job.

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment

Alexander Wang - Runway - Fall 2016 New York Fashion Week

Source: Peter White / Getty


A South Sudanese college student received a modeling contract after an Instagram photo showing her at Howard Homecoming went viral.

19-year-old Anok Yai went to Washington D.C. to party with friends but ended up leaving with her dream job.

The New Hampshire native, who attends Plymouth State University, blew up after being featured on @TheSunk‘s page.

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese

A post shared by TheSUNK|The Shit U Need 2 Know (@thesunk) on

Hit the jump to see @NextModel‘s IG announcement of Anok’s new contract.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Woah: College Student Gets Modeling Contract After Viral Instagram Post

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Would You Soak In A Fried Chicken-Scented, Drumstick-Shaped…
 2 hours ago
11.03.17
This Grandma Probably Has A Sicker Ride Than…
 3 hours ago
11.03.17
Issa Reunion: ‘Moesha’ Cast Reveals Whether Or Not…
 4 hours ago
11.03.17
QUIZ: These Celebrity Inspired Drinks Will Tell You…
 4 hours ago
11.03.17
LOL: Watching Shaq Try The #OneChipChallenge Will Have…
 5 hours ago
11.03.17
Watch This Video To Find Out If The…
 6 hours ago
11.03.17
SZA
Maroon 5 & Sza “What Lovers Do” on…
 9 hours ago
11.03.17
La La Anthony, Cory Hardrict & Hill Harper…
 16 hours ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 22 hours ago
11.02.17
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 1 day ago
11.02.17
Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Listen And Vote: Is Lonzo Ball’s New Single…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Viral Star Big Shaq Gets His Shot Swatted…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
photos