Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To These Distressing Lyrics

Go cop Smith's new project, 'The Thrill Of It All,' and be ready to shed a thug tear or two.

CBS Radio Presents 5th Annual 'We Can Survive' Show

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Sam Smith is making headlines after dropping his second studio album, The Thrill Of It All.

If you haven’t had the chance to cop it yet, fans are calling it “a masterpiece,” as apparently, the lyrics are so beautiful—and agonizing—listening will leave you tormented and in tears.

Smith’s fans have been in their feelings all night. See more emotional tweets on the flip.

photos