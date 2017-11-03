Sam Smith Fans In Their Feelings Thanks To These Distressing Lyrics

Global Grind

Sam Smith is making headlines after dropping his second studio album, The Thrill Of It All.

If you haven’t had the chance to cop it yet, fans are calling it “a masterpiece,” as apparently, the lyrics are so beautiful—and agonizing—listening will leave you tormented and in tears.

Smith’s fans have been in their feelings all night. See more emotional tweets on the flip.

Cause I gave my heart to a goddamn fool I gave him everything now there's nothing left for you #TheThrillOfItAll — k a y l a ⇞ (@BYEMcDonoughh) November 3, 2017

