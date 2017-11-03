Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Talib Kweli On The Disadvantages Faced By Today’s Artists In Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Talib Kweli came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” studio! He talked with Headkrack & Da Brat about DJing, recalling an experience he had while DJing with Paris Hilton. He also talks about how his upbringing is responsible what he chooses to do with his career and influence in Hip-Hop. He talks about being more interested in performing live than recording at this point, and shares his favorite Talib Kweli songs to perform, and his favorite Black Star songs to perform.

Talib also talks about noticing the differences in the upcoming generation of performers, and their challenges with cultivating a live experience for the audience. He also brought his artist, Niko Is, to the party as well! Talib explains how they met and what made him want to work with him. Niko talked about his Brazilian heritage and even dropped a few bars off the top of his dome, switching from English to Portuguese with ease. He talks about living a “rap dream,” with the way he met Talib and how things unfolded afterwards, like having drinks with Dave Chappelle. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Continue reading Talib Kweli On The Disadvantages Faced By Today's Artists In Performance [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

