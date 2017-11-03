97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

Mother Killed In Front Of Her 2-Year Old, Suspect In Custody [VIDEO]

farlinave
122 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to PIX11, a 22 year old woman in the Bronx, NY by name of Zoila Feliz, was stabbed to death in front of her 2-year old son. The suspect, Feliz’s ex-boyfriend, Darrin Rose is currently in custody and being charged with the murder. Her body was found on Wednesday after the mom became suspicious when her daughter didn’t return her calls. The mom then went over to Feliz’s apartment and heard the 2-year old crying, but couldn’t get in. She then asked the superintendent of the building to climb the fire escape and that’s when her body was discovered.

-Farlin Ave

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

FAB FINDS: 51 Products That Will Make Your Relaxed Hair Love You

47 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 51 Products That Will Make Your Relaxed Hair Love You

Continue reading Mother Killed In Front Of Her 2-Year Old, Suspect In Custody [VIDEO]

FAB FINDS: 51 Products That Will Make Your Relaxed Hair Love You

If you relax your hair, you want to make sure you have the correct products to keep your edges smooth and your hair straight. We rounded up 51 products that will make your relaxed hair say, “Thank you!”

new york , Stabbing , TM , Zoila Feliz

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
SZA
Maroon 5 & Sza “What Lovers Do” on…
 4 hours ago
11.03.17
La La Anthony, Cory Hardrict & Hill Harper…
 10 hours ago
11.03.17
Exclusive: Woody The Great Talks ‘Stories With Kev’,…
 16 hours ago
11.02.17
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 19 hours ago
11.02.17
Study Says Black Actually Does Crack — But…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Danny Brown Says “It’s Not Cool” For Rappers…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Listen And Vote: Is Lonzo Ball’s New Single…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Viral Star Big Shaq Gets His Shot Swatted…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Watch Chance The Rapper’s ‘Slice’ Horror Film Trailer
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign & YG perform “Ex” on…
 2 days ago
11.01.17
Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas…
 3 days ago
10.31.17
photos