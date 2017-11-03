Mother Killed In Front Of Her 2-Year Old, Suspect In Custody [VIDEO]

122 reads Leave a comment
According to PIX11, a 22 year old woman in the Bronx, NY by name of Zoila Feliz, was stabbed to death in front of her 2-year old son. The suspect, Feliz’s ex-boyfriend, Darrin Rose is currently in custody and being charged with the murder. Her body was found on Wednesday after the mom became suspicious when her daughter didn’t return her calls. The mom then went over to Feliz’s apartment and heard the 2-year old crying, but couldn’t get in. She then asked the superintendent of the building to climb the fire escape and that’s when her body was discovered.
