Rogue Twitter Employee Made America Great Again By Disabling Trump’s Account For 11 Minutes

On their last day on the job, one unnamed Twitter employee gave us the gift of peace.

On their last day of work, one lone Twitter employee sought to emancipate us from the incessant noise found at @RealDonaldTrump’s Twitter handle.

For 11 minutes, Trump supporters were without their leader, while the rest of America found a peace within that cannot be described. From re-tweeting white supremacists, to spewing falsities and attacks on colleagues and foes, Donald Trump‘s Twitter account has been used as a sounding board of contention.

According to The Washington Post, Trump’s account was deactivated around 6:45 p.m., striking fear and panic in the hearts of his beloved base.

By 7 p.m., the account was back and running. Twitter announced they would conduct a full internal investigation into what caused the outage.

Two hours later, the Twitter Government page released a statement saying an investigation found that a Twitter customer support employee disabled the account on their last day. “We are conducting a full internal review,” the account said.

Social media couldn’t wait to get in on the action once it was uncovered that the work was done by a lone Twitter employee.

A few critics raised questions surrounding levels of access to high-ranking government officials accounts.

Trump of course couldn’t wait to soothe his itchy Twitter fingers and sent out the following message once his account was back up and running. “My Twitter account was taken down for 11 minutes by a rogue employee. I guess the word must finally be getting out-and having an impact.”

Face palm.

Though the employee has remained unknown, we hope that one day you show yourself. Peace be with you good madam or good sir.

SOURCE: The Washington Post

photos