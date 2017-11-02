7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some That Missed The Mark

Global Grind

Disney pretty much broke the Internet on Wednesday after revealing the stars of the upcoming remake of Lion King. Twitter was shook after hearing that Beyoncé is set to star as Nala in the highly anticipated remake of the 1994 classic.

Of course there were some critics who are opposed to the iconic film being remade:

Speaking of Rafiki and the Lion King, can they just leave it. No need to do a remake. Y'all gonna spoil a classic — El sabor papi (@xxi_v) October 26, 2017

However, there are classic films that have been done over that actually worked well; some were even better than the original films. But less face it, some movies definitely should have been left alone.

Hit the flip to see which film remakes were a hit and which were sadly a miss.

