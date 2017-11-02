Why There Are Suspicions About Wendy Williams Fainting On TV [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy Williams shocked everybody when she fainted live on TV during her talk show. In the middle of introducing the episode, her speech slurred, she looked super confused and scared, and she dropped to the floor. She came back out after a commercial break and explained that her costume caused her to overheat. A lot of folks were shocked she didn’t go straight to the hospital, while some people wonder if the whole thing was genuine.

Others don’t believe her reason for the scary incident, and believe she’s covering something up. Beyonce Alowishus took it upon herself to investigate, and see what morning show fans and people around the radio station, were thinking. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

