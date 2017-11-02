Usher & Jermaine Dupri Can’t Deal With This DJ Trying To Sing ‘Lovers and Friends’

5 reads Leave a comment
Usher and Jermaine Dupri stepped out for a Halloween celebration this past week, fully decked in makeup and costume.
While the night seemed like a good time, the two weren’t ready for one DJ completely stopping the music to sing along to Usher’s song “Lovers and Friends”. Check out the clip below.
Twitter also couldn’t deal.
And of course, the gif has already been created.
Seems like the DJ should have just stuck to DJing.
