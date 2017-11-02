Music
Usher & Jermaine Dupri Can’t Deal With This DJ Trying To Sing ‘Lovers and Friends’

Their reaction is scary and funny at the same time.

Global Grind
Usher

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty


Usher and Jermaine Dupri stepped out for a Halloween celebration this past week, fully decked in makeup and costume.

While the night seemed like a good time, the two weren’t ready for one DJ completely stopping the music to sing along to Usher’s song “Lovers and Friends”. Check out the clip below.

Twitter also couldn’t deal.

And of course, the gif has already been created.

Seems like the DJ should have just stuck to DJing.

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

