Usher & Jermaine Dupri Can’t Deal With This DJ Trying To Sing ‘Lovers and Friends’

Watch The Throne 🔥 Happy Halloween pic.twitter.com/WekwJ5GQIi — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) November 1, 2017

andstepped out for a Halloween celebration this past week, fully decked in makeup and costume.

While the night seemed like a good time, the two weren’t ready for one DJ completely stopping the music to sing along to Usher’s song “Lovers and Friends”. Check out the clip below.

Y’all ever have a moment where the DJ tries to sing your song in the club tho? @jermainedupri wasn’t ready!!! pic.twitter.com/AdbcPWTv8g — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) November 2, 2017

Twitter also couldn’t deal.

Jermaine in that crowd like pic.twitter.com/fZZjUEVNvV — Drakes ghostwriter (@21Thottiez) November 2, 2017

JD and Usher were not having it at all with that DJ singing. LMAO 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

how dare DJ ruin an Usher song in front of him & JD 😤😭 — UR legendary 👑 (@Theresa51889) November 2, 2017

And of course, the gif has already been created.

Thx for a new fave gif, JD 😂 pic.twitter.com/dg4r6ECuoQ — JJ (@JameelahJNBA) November 2, 2017

Seems like the DJ should have just stuck to DJing.

