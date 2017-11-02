BREAKING NEWS: 3 Killed In Walmart Shooting In Colorado, Suspect In Custody [VIDEO]

158 reads Leave a comment
According to CNN, 3 people were killed in a shooting that happened last night at a Walmart in Thorton, Colorado (right outside of Denver). The suspect, Scott Ostremt, 47, is now in police custody after a nationwide search to find him. 2 men and 1 woman were killed in the random spree. The victim’s names have not been released yet and the store is currently closed as a part of this on-going investigation.
-Farlin Ave
