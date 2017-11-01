Style & Fashion
Home > Style & Fashion

Designer Virgil Abloh Speaks To Harvard About Kanye, Nike And More

Ye's former creative consultant dropped jewels about design and culture for Harvard's design students.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

KITH Brooklyn Flagship Store Opening

Source: Robin Marchant / Getty


Off-White designer Virgil Abloh spoke to Harvard’s Graduate School of Design about his journey to greatness.

Below, Virgil shares some eye-opening ideas about how style, culture and architecture have intersected in his work with Kanye West, Nike and more.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Designer Virgil Abloh Speaks To Harvard About Kanye, Nike And More

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That…
 2 hours ago
11.01.17
Listen And Vote: Is Lonzo Ball’s New Single…
 2 hours ago
11.01.17
Viral Star Big Shaq Gets His Shot Swatted…
 3 hours ago
11.01.17
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie…
 3 hours ago
11.01.17
Chance The Rapper In Concert
Watch Chance The Rapper’s ‘Slice’ Horror Film Trailer
 4 hours ago
11.01.17
Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls…
 4 hours ago
11.01.17
Ty Dolla $ign
Ty Dolla $ign & YG perform “Ex” on…
 12 hours ago
11.01.17
Corey Feldman Thinks Michael Jackson Was Innocent Of…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
This Woman Dressed Up As ‘Commitment’ For Halloween…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Shaquille O’Neal And Big Shaq Are In A…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
10 Lyrics From ‘Stankonia’ That Still Resonate 17…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Fainted On Live TV [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
10.31.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
More Blessings: Offset & Cardi B On The…
 1 day ago
10.31.17
photos