Jimmy Jam Explains Why Janet Jackson’s Vocal Talent Is Underrated

The legendary producer breaks down why those who say Janet doesn't have a great voice are dead wrong.

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: JC Olivera / Getty


Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were asked about Janet Jackson‘s vocal talent and they explained what sets her apart from vocalists like Whitney Houston.

Jimmy said:

“People say that she doesn’t have a really good voice, but actually, she has a really good voice. But in the sense of Diana Ross.. as opposed to Whitney Houston.”

“Whitney Houston was a singer you listened to; Diana Ross was a singer you sang along with. She had a knack for melody. And that’s what Janet had. If you give her a great melody, to me, she sings it and makes it infectious so you want to sing along.”

