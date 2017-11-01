Jimmy Jam Explains Why Janet Jackson’s Vocal Talent Is Underrated

Global Grind

jimmy jam talking about janets vocals. he explained it so perfectly. so yall can actually shut up about saying she cant sing. pic.twitter.com/a0TGS7XGbx — janet 🐑 (@janetologist) October 30, 2017

andwere asked about‘s vocal talent and they explained what sets her apart from vocalists like

Jimmy said:

“People say that she doesn’t have a really good voice, but actually, she has a really good voice. But in the sense of Diana Ross.. as opposed to Whitney Houston.”

“Whitney Houston was a singer you listened to; Diana Ross was a singer you sang along with. She had a knack for melody. And that’s what Janet had. If you give her a great melody, to me, she sings it and makes it infectious so you want to sing along.”

