Jimmy Jam Explains Why Janet Jackson’s Vocal Talent Is Underrated

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were asked about Janet Jackson‘s vocal talent and they explained what sets her apart from vocalists like Whitney Houston.
Jimmy said:
“People say that she doesn’t have a really good voice, but actually, she has a really good voice. But in the sense of Diana Ross.. as opposed to Whitney Houston.”
“Whitney Houston was a singer you listened to; Diana Ross was a singer you sang along with. She had a knack for melody. And that’s what Janet had. If you give her a great melody, to me, she sings it and makes it infectious so you want to sing along.”
