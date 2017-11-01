Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Raps Season 1 Recap

0 reads Leave a comment
With the hype surrounding season two of the Netflix series Stranger Things, one could feel left out if you’re not up to speed on the 80s-themed horror series. No worries. One of the young stars of the show, Millie Bobby Brown, went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to spit a recap of season one. Check it out below, and let us know if you think Millie nailed it or should go back to the pen and pad.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
14 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 14
2. Tom Petty, 662 of 14
3. Bishop Eddie Long, 633 of 14
4. Bernie Casey, 784 of 14
5. Roy Innis, 825 of 14
6. Jim Vance, 756 of 14
7. Fresh Kid Ice, 537 of 14
8. Charlie Murphy, 578 of 14
9. Chuck Berry, 909 of 14
10. James Cotton, 8110 of 14
11. Joni Sledge, 6011 of 14
12. Clyde Stubblefield, 7312 of 14
13. Al Jarreau, 7613 of 14
14. Lee “Q” O’Denat, 4314 of 14
comments – Add Yours