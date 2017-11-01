Entertainment News
Bars Or Nah? Star Of ‘Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown Raps Season 1 Recap

She may or may not have used a Cardi B flow.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty


With the hype surrounding season two of the Netflix series Stranger Things, one could feel left out if you’re not up to speed on the 80s-themed horror series. No worries. One of the young stars of the show, Millie Bobby Brown, went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to spit a recap of season one. Check it out below, and let us know if you think Millie nailed it or should go back to the pen and pad.

