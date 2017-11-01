Entertainment News
Tyrese Goes On A Bizarre Instagram Rant That Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

You ok, Ty?

Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

Source: J. Countess / Getty


Tyrese has been making headlines for weeks due to his intense court battle with his baby mama, Norma Gibson, over custody of their 10-year old daughter Shayla. Add his drama with The Rock into the mix and you have the ingredients for a standard Black Ty social media rant.

But on Wednesday, the singer took his usual rants to a new level and had a full on meltdown via Instagram.

 

He even took to social media to call out some of his famous friends who he feels neglected him at such a sensitive time in his life — a.k.a. The Rock

 

 

We’re not sure what’s going on with Tyrese, but this is the most out of whack we’ve ever seen him. Although there are many fans who’ve sent their well wishes to the singer, leave it to Twitter to turn something so sincere into the joke of the day.

Check out some of the heartfelt (and not so heartfelt) reactions to Tyrese’s meltdown when you hit the flip.

