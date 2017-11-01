Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo Smash Racist Trolls For Tessa Thompson

0 reads Leave a comment
Tessa Thompson was the target of racist fans when they found out she would be playing the traditionally white character, Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok. I sat down with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo who defended their co-star from the “twitter trolls.” Mark Ruffalo also talks about smashing out White Supremacy and Chris shares a great story from his childhood.
