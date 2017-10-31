Entertainment News
Throwback: Fake Beyoncé, Erykah And More Slay Christmas Classics

Jade Novah's pitch perfect impressions will have you ready to order a Diva's Christmas compilation.

Mariah Carey at Beacon Theatre

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


YouTube star Jade Novah‘s pitch perfect impression of Beyoncé has probably slid down your timeline once or twice.

But do you remember her timeless Christmas compilation, Slay Bells?

Featuring Erykah Badu‘s rendition of “Jingle Bells,” Toni Braxton‘s “Let Is Snow” and performances from Michelle WilliamsShakira, Christina Aguilera and the legendary Whitney Houston.

Not even Mariah could shade this.

Clickthrough to page two for Jade’s recent cover of SZA‘s “Love Galore.”

Jade’s talent is undeniable.

Check out more here.

photos