Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000 After GQ Profile

The legendary Anita Baker sent some Twitter love to Andre 3000 and everyone appreciated the positive vibes.
Andre recently opened up to GQ in a profile that touched on his talent, humility and introversion.
Anita sent these positive words in response to the Internet’s viral reaction to his interview: “Ur an artist we isolate S’times, become solitary & Yes, its true the Artistry of Others pull us out. I know. I understand. We’ll talk ABXO”
In the GQ shoot, Andre is seen in a hoody that reads: “I need A Baker!”
The queen came through in the clutch.
Hit the jump for highlights from the GQ profile and a link to full piece.
