Anita Baker Sends Twitter Love To Andre 3000 After GQ Profile

He wore a hoody that said "I need A. Baker," and she got the message.

Global Grind
2016 ONE Musicfest

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


The legendary Anita Baker sent some Twitter love to Andre 3000 and everyone appreciated the positive vibes.

Andre recently opened up to GQ in a profile that touched on his talent, humility and introversion.

Anita sent these positive words in response to the Internet’s viral reaction to his interview: “Ur an artist we isolate S’times, become solitary & Yes, its true the Artistry of Others pull us out. I know. I understand. We’ll talk ABXO”

In the GQ shoot, Andre is seen in a hoody that reads: “I need A Baker!”

The queen came through in the clutch.

Hit the jump for highlights from the GQ profile and a link to full piece.

