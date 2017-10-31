Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Chris Brown Has Dropped An Album With 45 Songs On It [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
14 reads
Leave a comment


Chris Brown dropped an album containing 45 songs on it, called “Heartbreak On The Moon.” By all accounts, according to Headkrack, it seems like the reviews are good so far. To drop an album with 45 songs on it, you definitely have to be of a certain level as an artist. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Chris Brown’s Baby Mother Called Out By Ex-Best Friend [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Chris Brown Keeps Proving To Be A Creep [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Migos And Chris Brown Beefing Over Karreuche? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)

14 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)

Continue reading Chris Brown Has Dropped An Album With 45 Songs On It [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/21-10/27)

Chris Brown

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Woman Dressed Up As ‘Commitment’ For Halloween…
 6 hours ago
10.31.17
Shaquille O’Neal And Big Shaq Are In A…
 6 hours ago
10.31.17
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 6 hours ago
10.31.17
10 Lyrics From ‘Stankonia’ That Still Resonate 17…
 7 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Fainted On Live TV [VIDEO]
 9 hours ago
10.31.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
More Blessings: Offset & Cardi B On The…
 11 hours ago
10.31.17
This Police Officer’s ‘Racist’ Colin Kaepernick Costume Did…
 11 hours ago
10.31.17
Fabolous, Velous and Chris Brown Pack ‘Flipmode’ Music…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Twitter Picasso’s Fan Art Will Amaze And Offend…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Tina From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Costume Wins Top Halloween…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Rich The Kid And Kendrick Lamar Release Their…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
People Are Saying That This Is The Funniest…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This Guy Got Help From His Professor To…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
photos