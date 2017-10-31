Chris Brown Has Dropped An Album With 45 Songs On It [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Chris Brown dropped an album containing 45 songs on it, called “Heartbreak On The Moon.” By all accounts, according to Headkrack, it seems like the reviews are good so far. To drop an album with 45 songs on it, you definitely have to be of a certain level as an artist. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page news on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

