Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shaquille O’Neal And Big Shaq Are In A Really Interesting Rap Beef

It's Big Shaq versus the original big Shaq

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat

Source: Joe Murphy / Getty

If you haven’t heard of Big Shaq, you’ve probably seen at least one meme about his famous “freestyle” that ended up going viral. He fooled everyone into thinking he was a (hilariously bad) rapper, but is actually British comedian named Michael Dapaah playing a character. His freestyle went viral back in early September when his “The Ting Goes” meme completely popped off, following his appearance on BBC Radio 1Xtra’s “Fire in the Booth.” That same freestyle was also the result of the ever-quotable “Mans Not Hot,” a song that showed up on iTunes very shortly after it took place.

A few weeks after the song dropped, the real-deal Shaquille O’Neal heard about it, and decided to release a diss track aimed at the man calling himself Big Shaq. In the track, he declares that there is “only one Big Shaq” and then proceeded to throw some more jabs in the British rapper’s direction. He also collaborated on the song with a rapper from Toronto named ShaqIsDope, making things all the more confusing in this Shaq v. Shaq beef.

The diss track against him only fueled Big Shaq’s momentum. He turned right back around and released a video for his viral track “Mans Not Hot” nearly 2 weeks after Shaq’s diss track hit the internet, which quickly gained millions of views. The music video created even more longevity for a viral sensation that wasn’t going to die any time soon.

One day following the release of his music video, Big Shaq then responded to Shaq by performing a remix of “Mans Not Hot” for Bleacher Report, which is also labeled as a diss to the former Laker. 

And for the latest in beef news, it seems like Mr. O’Neal caught wind of the track aimed at him. On Monday night, he took to Instagram to address Big Shaq for a second time. He called the rapper a fraud and referred to him as “fake Shaq,” also telling him to “#learnhowtorap.”

That’s the end of the beef, for now, but who knows what will happen later on. Maybe all Shaqs can live together happily ever after and release a song together.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Shaquille O’Neal And Big Shaq Are In A Really Interesting Rap Beef

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This Woman Dressed Up As ‘Commitment’ For Halloween…
 2 hours ago
10.31.17
Shaquille O’Neal And Big Shaq Are In A…
 3 hours ago
10.31.17
Here’s How Non-Black People Can Show Love To…
 3 hours ago
10.31.17
10 Lyrics From ‘Stankonia’ That Still Resonate 17…
 3 hours ago
10.31.17
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building
Wendy Williams Fainted On Live TV [VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
10.31.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
More Blessings: Offset & Cardi B On The…
 7 hours ago
10.31.17
This Police Officer’s ‘Racist’ Colin Kaepernick Costume Did…
 7 hours ago
10.31.17
Fabolous, Velous and Chris Brown Pack ‘Flipmode’ Music…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Twitter Picasso’s Fan Art Will Amaze And Offend…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Tina From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Costume Wins Top Halloween…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Rich The Kid And Kendrick Lamar Release Their…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
People Are Saying That This Is The Funniest…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This Guy Got Help From His Professor To…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
photos