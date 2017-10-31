Entertainment News
This Woman Dressed Up As 'Commitment' For Halloween And Some Twitter Users Weren't Happy

They missed the joke.

Halloween is definitely a time to be creative with your costumes. However, one person was a little too on the nose with her idea and what was meant to be a joke resulted in some strong reactions.

Haleigh Conner, a biology and neuroscience student at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, decided to dress up as “commitment” for Halloween — and when we say dress up, we mean she put on a shirt with the word “commitment” on it.

scariest thing I could think of #shoutouttomyexes

A post shared by Haleigh Conner (@hales.conn) on

Anyways, she posted the picture on Instagram and even tweeted it out with all her exes tagged. This is when people took notice and Haleigh got a wave of reactions.

Some thought she was being petty.

One guy tried to defend Haleigh.

But folks came for him too, and continued smearing Haleigh’s name in the process.

Luckily, Haleigh wasn’t sweating the hate. She revealed to BuzzFeed that the exes she tagged were all harmless middle school relationships. “I’ve only been in one very serious relationship,” she said. A lot of folks got the humor of her costume, despite the attacks. She even said some of her exes contacted her thinking the joke was funny.

It seems like other Twitter users should be the ones lightening up in this situation.

photos