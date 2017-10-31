Steve Harvey’s Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

Steve Harvey's Ratings Tank Following Public Trump Support

The black community continues to prove how powerful they are when it comes to refusing to support those who support #45.

The domino effect continues to befall black celebrities who publicly supported Donald Trump, and Steve Harvey is the latest to feel the heat. It’s being reported that ratings for Harvey’s new L.A.-based daytime talk show are tanking fast, thanks to his visit to Trump Tower earlier this year.

Little Big Shots

Source: NBC / NBC


Steve Harvey has been on the receiving end of bad press practically all year, first there was the heavily criticized and ill-advised meeting with Trump, then the public memo he sent staff members instructing that they are not allowed to look him in the face and his totally insensitive comments about Flint’s drinking water. Now, The Root is reporting that the ratings for his talk show are severely suffering as a result.

Via The Root:

[First the] ratings for the Harvey-hosted Family Feud’ dropped, then half the audience for his show Little Big Shots’ disappeared into thin air.

[His previous show,] NBC’s Steve Harvey Show’ consistently had a 2.2 in the ratings. [However] his new show, Steve,’ had a 1.8 share, but after Harvey’s Trump visit his ratings fell to a 1.2. He also regularly loses [viewers] to Wendy Williams and is barely keeping up with Rachael Ray and Jerry Springer.

Not only are the ratings tanking for virtually every project on which he’s working, but the costs of producing the shows have increased because of his move to Los Angeles and his payment demands. Many have speculated that at least one of the entities may cancel his contract, which is feasible because—for the first time in his career—he doesn’t own any of his content.

Apparently Harvey is now on the race to repair his image, reportedly hiring an image consultant and a top PR firm to clean things up. He recently stated that “meeting with Donald Trump was the worst mistake of my life. I should have never gone up there.”

Only time will tell if fans will welcome Harvey back with open arms, however based on the recent repercussions both Tina Campbell and Chrisette Michele have faced for supporting Trump, things don’t look good.

 

