Chance The Rapper Returning To ‘SNL’ As Host

Chance The Rapper will return to “Saturday Night Live” as a host on Nov. 18, the show tweeted Monday, DNAinfo Chicago reported.

Chance, one of Chicago’s favorite sons, will keep the laughs going when he takes on hosting duties. Another rapper, Eminem will be the official musical guest.

The lyricist, who has been outspoken about social issues including police misconduct, originally appeared as a musical guest in December 2015. He played “Sunday Candy” from the Social Experiment’s “Surf” as well as “Somewhere in Paradise” during that appearance.

Chance returned a few months later and performed “Ultralight Beam” alongside Kanye West.

SNL, however, won major attention when Chance was the musical guest on an episode hosted by actor Casey Affleck in December of last year. Chance starred in the Emmy-nominated skit, “Jingle Barack.”

Other November hosts and performers include Larry David and Miley Cyrus, “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish and Taylor Swift, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“Saturday Night Live” airs at 10:30 p.m. on NBC.

SOURCE: DNAinfo Chicago, Chicago Tribune

