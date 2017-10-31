Entertainment News
This Police Officer’s ‘Racist’ Colin Kaepernick Costume Did Not Sit Well With The Internet

Leave a comment

Another year, another White person donning Black face and passing it off as “just a Halloween costume.”

Luckily, the Internet has a low tolerance for mocking and joking about fighting for civil rights (well, mostly Black Twitter) because people were more vocal this year about crappy, disrespectful costumes this year than ever before. A police officer at the University of Nevada, Reno caught the wrath of the Internet this week after dressing as Colin Kaepernick, equipped with a dusty, curly wig, fake nose, and a sign that read “Will Stand For Food.”

Many felt that officer Antonio Gutierrez was making fun of Kaepernick and controversy surrounding him taking a stance against racial injustice.

Although the University of Nevada, Reno Police have apologized on behalf of Gutierrez, he will not face any consequences for his actions. Hit the flip to see what Twitter had to say about the shady costume.

