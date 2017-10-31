Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

More Blessings: Offset & Cardi B On The Verge Of Securing A Million-Dollar Bag

More life, more everything.

Global Grind
6 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Cardi B and Offset‘s hood love could be worth a million bucks—maybe more—according to a new report that says Hip Hop’s newest couple is on the verge of landing a TV deal.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to TMZ,  BET, VH1, and We TV “started jockeying to seal the deal on a TV wedding special that could be worth about one million dollars” right after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said “Yes!” to her boyfriend’s lavish proposal and a ring that could very well blind her as time goes on.

A little bit up close 💍💍💦💦 @pristine_jewelers Thanks babe @offsetyrn 💧

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

 

“We’re told the goal is to set up freshly engaged Cardi and Offset with a deal similar to what Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir nailed down with BET to air their lavish wedding. Our sources say renowned producer Mona Scott from VH1 has already reached out to Cardi B. Mona created ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so you’d think she’d be the front-runner,” TMZ reports.

Apparently, Cardi and Offset are in to it and are “mulling over” offers. Are you here for it?

The Blonds - Front Row & Backstage - Spring 2016 MADE Fashion Week

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

7 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo' Up

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star's departure is bittersweet for fans who've seen her go from a 'regular degular smegular' girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016's most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B's glo' up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

cardi b , offset

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
More Blessings: Offset & Cardi B On The…
 3 hours ago
10.31.17
This Police Officer’s ‘Racist’ Colin Kaepernick Costume Did…
 3 hours ago
10.31.17
Fabolous, Velous and Chris Brown Pack ‘Flipmode’ Music…
 20 hours ago
10.30.17
Chicklet HF & Maleni Cruz Talk IG Fame,…
 20 hours ago
10.30.17
Twitter Picasso’s Fan Art Will Amaze And Offend…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tina From ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Costume Wins Top Halloween…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
This Strawberry Topped Pizza Has Twitter In A…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Rich The Kid And Kendrick Lamar Release Their…
 23 hours ago
10.30.17
People Are Saying That This Is The Funniest…
 23 hours ago
10.30.17
Watch This Dope Musical.ly Video If You’re Addicted…
 23 hours ago
10.30.17
This Guy Got Help From His Professor To…
 24 hours ago
10.30.17
Celebrities Went All Out With Their Halloween Costumes…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
This 88-Year Old’s Reaction To Her Surprise Retirement…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Travi$ Scott “4 am on…
 1 day ago
10.30.17
Three Former One Direction with No.1 Albums
 2 days ago
10.29.17
Sam Smith’s New Song: Burning
 2 days ago
10.29.17
photos