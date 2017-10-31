More Blessings: Offset & Cardi B On The Verge Of Securing A Million-Dollar Bag

Global Grind

Cardi B and Offset‘s hood love could be worth a million bucks—maybe more—according to a new report that says Hip Hop’s newest couple is on the verge of landing a TV deal.

According to TMZ, BET, VH1, and We TV “started jockeying to seal the deal on a TV wedding special that could be worth about one million dollars” right after the “Bodak Yellow” rapper said “Yes!” to her boyfriend’s lavish proposal and a ring that could very well blind her as time goes on.

A little bit up close 💍💍💦💦 @pristine_jewelers Thanks babe @offsetyrn 💧 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

“We’re told the goal is to set up freshly engaged Cardi and Offset with a deal similar to what Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir nailed down with BET to air their lavish wedding. Our sources say renowned producer Mona Scott from VH1 has already reached out to Cardi B. Mona created ‘Love & Hip Hop’ … so you’d think she’d be the front-runner,” TMZ reports.

Apparently, Cardi and Offset are in to it and are “mulling over” offers. Are you here for it?