OMG: Costumed Woman Attacks Singer On Stage In This Viral Video

Halloween tends to bring out the scary and bizarre in all of us, but one person took things to a whole new level at a concert event.

This past Sunday at The Growlers Six music festival, a costumed audience member rushed on stage while The Regrettes band was performing. She went on to attack the lead singer of the band, Lydia Night, pushing her to the ground before security intervened. You can watch a clip below.

was watching The Regrettes who are awesome and was about to take a video of how great their singer is when this crazy person came running through the crowd hitting people, fought security, and jumped on stage to continue to be an asshole. #whatanasshole #theregrettes #thegrowlerssix #notpunkrock @lolmonday @thegrowlerssix A post shared by Christina (@theportablechristina) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

The audience member was reportedly under the influence of drugs and mistook Night for someone else. Once the video hit the web, Night received an outpouring of support.

lydia is fucking 17 and an angel she didnt deserve that what the fuck https://t.co/bARwAfU7uW — emily (@m1ssyerk1ss) October 30, 2017

what the fuck is wrong with people https://t.co/vSpgUSgnI1 — spookjay 73 (@WORLDOFMAGlC) October 29, 2017

what the fuck why didn’t security do something about it right away are u serious THATS WHAT THEYRE THERE FOR this should have never happened https://t.co/kC04amqclP — ola (@missyerrkiss) October 30, 2017

Night also responded to the incident, saying “The stage should always feel like a safe space for self expression and art. Yesterday, someone invaded my safe space in an aggressive manner and that is absolutely not okay. Thank you for all of your concern and love.”

Remember folks, keep it safe and cute this Halloween.

