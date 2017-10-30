People Are Saying That This Is The Funniest ‘Martin’ Episode Ever

Global Grind

Martin Lawrence ‘s hit 90’s sitcom could easily be deemed one of the funniest shows of all time.

Only a classic sitcom like “Martin” would have episodes that are so funny that they stand the test of time. Just in time for Halloween, people are flocking to Twitter claiming that the Halloween episode from season one entitled “The Night He Came Home” is one of the funniest “Martin” episodes ever.

You gotta watch Martin Halloween episode around this time it's a must — Chubbs🌺 (@lolnayy) October 18, 2017

The Martin Halloween episode is my favorite — Dawn Butler (@dbutler_25) October 30, 2017

Martin Halloween episode a fasho classic — HTX (@godnprogression) October 22, 2017

Hit the flip for the full scene and tell us if you agree that this is the funniest Martin episode ever.

