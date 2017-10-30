Entertainment News
Rich The Kid And Kendrick Lamar Release Their Video For “New Freezer”

After many teasers, our wait is finally over

Fans were pretty surprised when they found out Kendrick Lamar was collaborating with newcomer Rich The Kid on a track. Not only is Kendrick at the top of his game right now, word on the street has been for a while that his charge for features is an extremely hefty fee. Beside that fact, those who have heard Rich The Kid’s music before know how different he is stylistically, so a lot of fans were apprehensive about listening to their song together, “New Freezer.”

The song was met with mixed reviews, some with headlines like, “Kendrick Can‘t Save Rich The Kid,”  and others thoroughly enjoyed the track. Kendrick himself, sure did–the collaboration is said to have happened after Lamar heard the a snippet song and insisted he hop on.

After a teaser last week and a picture of the two that surfaces a few weeks prior, the music video, which was directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert, has finally been released. Kendrick meets up with Rich in the middle of the video, dancing with his chop-sticks and Chinese food in tow. The color scheme for the visual is similar to things Kendrick has done before, which makes sense because of the team working on it.

Check out the full video below:

photos