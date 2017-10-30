This 88-Year Old’s Reaction To Her Surprise Retirement Party Will Make Your Monday

1 reads Leave a comment
88-year-old Dorothy Marsh was suppose to retire many years ago, but according to reports, she decided to stay in her role as a cafeteria worker at a local school district out of love for the job.
On Friday, Jackson Middle School in Greensboro, North Carolina planned an extra special surprise for Marsh, who actually retired last week. Students and staff gave the 88-year old an epic send off with a surprise retirement pep rally in her honor.
According to WXII, Marsh first retired from serving at 65, only to return to her position after realizing she missed seeing the school children. Check out more footage when you hit the flip.
