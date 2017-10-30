97.9 The Beat TV News
Home > 97.9 The Beat TV News

18 Year Old Tarrant County Teen Accidentally Kills Girlfriend [VIDEO]

farlinave
214 reads
Leave a comment


Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

18 year old Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas claims he accidentally killed his 15 year old girlfriend, Makayla Davis, while trying to clean her brother’s shotgun. He said the gun “just went off.” The incident happened in a room full of family and friends Saturday evening. Sebastian later went on the run in fear of Makayla’s dad. Before turning himself in, he contacted CBS 11 News to tell his side of the story. Sebastian was then arrested moments after by Ft. Worth Police.

-Farlin Ave

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

US-ENTERAINMENT-MUSIC-HISTORY-FOCUS-TUPAC

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

32 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

Continue reading 18 Year Old Tarrant County Teen Accidentally Kills Girlfriend [VIDEO]

Celebrities That Died We Will Always Remember

 

murder , Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas , Tarrant County , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
This 88-Year Old’s Reaction To Her Surprise Retirement…
 3 hours ago
10.30.17
Yahoo! Wireless Festival - Day 3
2 Chainz & Travi$ Scott “4 am on…
 5 hours ago
10.30.17
Three Former One Direction with No.1 Albums
 12 hours ago
10.29.17
Sam Smith’s New Song: Burning
 13 hours ago
10.29.17
Aw: Dog Tries To Protect Leonardo Dicaprio From…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Watch: Offset Proposes To Cardi B At Powerhouse…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Hilarious: Marshawn Lynch Punks Customers At A Sub…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Remember The Time Tyler The Creator Photobombed 45?
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Comeback SZN! 12 Photos Of Celebs Honoring The…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
These Tweets Prove That Lonzo Ball Is Just…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
#DateChallenge: Twitter Users Ask Crush On A Date…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Pharrell Teams With ‘Girls Trip’ Writer For Music…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Could This Viral Video Be The Next Big…
 4 days ago
10.26.17
photos