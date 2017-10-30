18 Year Old Tarrant County Teen Accidentally Kills Girlfriend [VIDEO]

18 year old Sebastian Ramirez-Barcenas claims he accidentally killed his 15 year old girlfriend, Makayla Davis, while trying to clean her brother’s shotgun. He said the gun “just went off.” The incident happened in a room full of family and friends Saturday evening. Sebastian later went on the run in fear of Makayla’s dad. Before turning himself in, he contacted CBS 11 News to tell his side of the story. Sebastian was then arrested moments after by Ft. Worth Police.

