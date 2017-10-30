Sam Smith’s New Song: Burning

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sam Smith at it again. He released a third song of his upcoming album The Thrill Of It All. He performed Too Good at Goodbyes and Pray on Saturday Night Live . The third song was released October 27 and its called Burning. “Burning” is about the effects and feelings after a split occurs . It’s a heartbreaker.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Much like his other songs he puts soul into it. Sam Smith told BBC Radio’s Mista Jam, that this song is his absolute favorite one on his new album. During the interview he said “It’s the most personal song I’ve ever written in my life”. We’ve heard some personal songs from Sam Smith before like Stay With Me, so imagine the emotion put into this song.

His album is set to release this week. On November 3, The Thrill of It All is going to come out. If you’re super excited about Sam Smith’s album these three songs should get you through the week.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: