Aw: Dog Tries To Protect Leonardo Dicaprio From ‘The Revenant’ Bear

While watching one of her favorite films, "The Revenant," this bulldog became fiercely protective of Leo.

This might have something to do with dog being man’s best friend.

Khaleesi the English Bulldog LOVES Leonardo DiCaprio as most of us do. While watching one of her favorite films “The Revenant” she becomes fiercely protective of the actor when she sees him in distress. Great job Khaleesi! You saved the day!

