Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

5 reads Leave a comment
YES, YES, Y’ALL! One of hip-hops youngest couples is finally engaged!
During a performance in Philly, Offset got down on one knee to pop the question we’ve all been waiting for. He asked Cardi B to marry him!!
NEW!: Migos Featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B “MotorSport”!
Catch the video below. Let us know if you’re team CardiSet in the poll.
Want juicy news at your fingertips? Text HOT1075 to 71007 join our text club!
READ: UH-OH! Cardi B Getting Sued!!
10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up
10 photos Launch gallery
10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 10
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 10
3. If you didn’t know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 10
4. CB never leaves her roots behind.Source:Instagram 4 of 10
5. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 10
6. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 6 of 10
7. “Just a bum bi**h from Highbridge.”- Cardi BSource:Instagram 7 of 10
8. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping ‘Kocktails with Khloe.’Source:Instagram 8 of 10
9. You know you’ve made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 10 of 10
comments – Add Yours