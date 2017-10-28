Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

Photo by

Offset Proposes To Cardi B In Philly! [VIDEO]

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

YES, YES, Y’ALL! One of hip-hops youngest couples is finally engaged!

During a performance in Philly, Offset got down on one knee to pop the question we’ve all been waiting for. He asked Cardi B to marry him!!

NEW!: Migos Featuring Nicki Minaj & Cardi B "MotorSport"!

Catch the video below. Let us know if you’re team CardiSet in the poll.

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

photos