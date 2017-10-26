The New Zombie Frappuccino And A Look At Starbucks’ Other Crazy Concoctions

Global Grind

Starbucks has made its way onto the corner of almost every street in the past decade, and now it seems like there’s a new drink on their menu every single day. Though they’ve always been notorious for their different drink selections during the holidays, the chain has certainly been stepping up their seasonal selections. A huge company like Starbucks has a way of making additions to their menu into an important pop culture event, especially if those additions are only for a limited time.

The latest drink to land on the coveted menu, for a limited time only, is the Zombie Frappuccino–available in the United States and Canada just in time for Halloween. The drink is a green caramel apple frappuccino topped with pink vanilla whipped cream and a pink mocha drizzle. Take a look for yourself:

Announced early Thursday morning, people rushed to their local Starbucks to try the drink before the “limited supply” ran out. There were mixed reviews, but overall the consensus is that this frappuccino is one of the sweetest yet.

When you make a special trip to try the #ZombieFrappuccino only to find you don't like it. #bringbackthefrappula pic.twitter.com/ibQi6m2WSk — Danielle Ledbetter (@DanielleWFXL) October 26, 2017

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has unveiled a limited edition frappuccino, and some of the other drinks have been just as strange as the new Zombie frap. Take a look at some of the past season blended concoctions Starbucks used to draw in their very intrigued customers.

The Frapula is back! Enjoy the white mocha creme frappe with mocha sauce, strawberry, and whipped cream 😋 #Starbucks #49erShops #CSULB pic.twitter.com/wrylt3c924 — 49er Shops Inc. (@CSULBBookstore) October 27, 2016

Starbucks Launches The Fruitcake Frappuccino, Just In Time For The Holidays https://t.co/o0ppQqdqlL pic.twitter.com/zPlDO0IAGN — ViralTide (@goviraltide) January 17, 2017

Trying the cherry blossom frappuccino! pic.twitter.com/EAcTB5Q1cW — Megan Herzog (@Skinz3417) March 19, 2016

3 new flavors of Frappuccino are now available at Starbucks! Lemon Bar, Cinnamon Roll, and Cotton Candy! Yum! pic.twitter.com/G160Xme4Uy — Fresno State Dining (@FSDining) June 25, 2015

