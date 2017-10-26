Entertainment News
Could This Viral Video Be The Next Big Dance Craze?

Make space before you try it.

Philadelphia Eagles v Carolina Panthers

Source: Streeter Lecka / Getty


Football season is here and aside from athletics on the field, certain athletes will show off their latest dance moves for the fans. Players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Cam Newton are no strangers to bringing it after a successful play.

One assistant track and field coach, Willie Calvin, might provide inspiration for future movers thanks to a video he posted on Monday that has since gone viral. Check it out below.

The dancers in the video seem to be athletes of the community college Willie coaches at — Hinds Community College.

What do you think? Can you see Odell trying out this dance in the future?

 

 

