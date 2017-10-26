Lifestyle
NSFW: Upon Request, Would You Give Your Man’s Booty The Best? [POLL]

In the wake of Gabrielle Union’s admission that she performs anilingus on Dwayne Wade and alleged snapshots of DJ Envy’s kinky interest in being penetrated with a strap-on, the question on everyone’s mind is, what would you do if your man asked you to go downtown on his behind?

Rimming reached mainstream levels when Jhene Aiko proudly proclaimed, “but he gotta eat the booty like groceries.” And again when Lena Dunham pushed the TV boundaries with her “motorbutting”episode.

Take our poll and let us know your take on anal stimulation.


RELATED STORIES:

Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For You Sex Shaming Her

#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation

