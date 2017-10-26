Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is Probably Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


New developments in Nicki Minaj‘s brother’s rape case have made the idea of his innocence seem impossible. His ex-wife testified in court, and what she had to say is more than disturbing. That, coupled with new info on the forensic side of things same to paint a pretty complete picture. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Nicki Minaj Wasn’t Wrong To Hold Up Her Performance For Popeyes [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Nicki Minaj Sparked Debate About Rap’s Devotion To High-End Designers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Hip-Hop Spot: How Remy Ma Used Summer Jam To Take Shots At Nicki Minaj [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/14-10/20)

13 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/14-10/20)

Continue reading Why Nicki Minaj’s Brother Is Probably Going To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/14-10/20)

nicki minaj

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Something You’d Have…
 5 hours ago
10.26.17
Twitter Went All Out For ‘Paid In Full’s’…
 6 hours ago
10.26.17
Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism…
 7 hours ago
10.26.17
Khalid
Khalid performs “Young Dumb & Broke” on ‘The…
 11 hours ago
10.26.17
Snapchat Glow Up: How ‘Ciao Ryan’ Became A…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Rest In Peace: ‘Moesha’ Actor Lamont Bentley Would…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
‘Am I Wrong For This?’ Tweeter Consults Timeline…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 5
DRAM Confirmed He Changed His Name in Hilarious…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
#MillennialAMovie: Twitter Hilariously Changes Movie Titles For A…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
These 6th Graders Rapping About School Is The…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Hump Day Laughs: T.I. Puts On A Show…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
The Real Story Behind The #NYCStripperStrike (And How…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
photos