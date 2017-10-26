Why Nicki Minaj Is Right About The Plight Of Female Rappers [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nicki Minaj opened up about her struggles as a female MC recently. Headkrack explained why she does, indeed, have a point, because female rappers are automatically in a tough place when it comes to having to prove themselves to the hip-hop world.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Da Brat, too, opened up a bit about the innate difficulties of being a female MC in such a male-dominated genre. Click on the audio player to hear more int his exclusive clip from Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj Shouldn’t Take The Stand In Brother’s Rape Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Gary With Da Tea Is Not Amused By Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Never Said She Made Female Rappers Mainstream [EXCLUSIVE]