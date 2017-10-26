Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Twitter Went All Out For ‘Paid In Full’s’ 15th Anniversary

Get educated on how Nas, N.O.R.E. and Harvey Weinstein were involved in Dame Dash's legendary dope boy tale.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment

DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


@TheLaunchMag is always on point with the anniversary lessons.

Wednesday (October 25) he blessed the timeline with an in-depth history of Paid In Full.

Clickthrough to learn what producer Damon Dash went through to get the true story of 1980’s Harlem street legends told on the big screen.

Plus, the best tweets from fans honoring the historic day.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

14 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Twitter Went All Out For ‘Paid In Full’s’ 15th Anniversary

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
New Balenciaga Skirt Looks Like Something You’d Have…
 3 hours ago
10.26.17
Twitter Went All Out For ‘Paid In Full’s’…
 3 hours ago
10.26.17
Nicki Minaj Quotes Kendrick Lamar When Talking Sexism…
 5 hours ago
10.26.17
Khalid
Khalid performs “Young Dumb & Broke” on ‘The…
 8 hours ago
10.26.17
Snapchat Glow Up: How ‘Ciao Ryan’ Became A…
 23 hours ago
10.25.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Rest In Peace: ‘Moesha’ Actor Lamont Bentley Would…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
‘Am I Wrong For This?’ Tweeter Consults Timeline…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 5
DRAM Confirmed He Changed His Name in Hilarious…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
#MillennialAMovie: Twitter Hilariously Changes Movie Titles For A…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
These 6th Graders Rapping About School Is The…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Hump Day Laughs: T.I. Puts On A Show…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
RIP! Remember When Robert Guillaume Proved He Was…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
The Real Story Behind The #NYCStripperStrike (And How…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Middle Eastern Superhero Is Planned For TV Thanks…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
The Kardashians Re-Sign Their Contract With E! Network…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
photos